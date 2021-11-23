Cash stolen as two Lowestoft homes targeted in burglaries

A home on Gunton Cliff in Lowestoft was broken into. - Credit: Googles Images

Cash was stolen from one home while another house was searched during two burglaries in Lowestoft over the weekend.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the two burglaries.

A home on Gunton Cliff was broken into between 1.30pm and 6pm on Saturday, November 20.

A police spokesman said: "The intruder(s) have drawn the curtains in the main bedroom at the front of the home, possibly to put a light on.

"An untidy search was made.

"Nothing appears to have been stolen."

At some point between 11.30am on November 20 and 4.23am on Sunday, a house on Mill Bank was broken into.

A police spokesman said: "Entry to the home was gained by smashing a conservatory window.

"Most rooms were searched and cash was stolen."

Security cameras captured two men wearing hoodies walking towards the home about 00.43am and walking away from the home about 1.12am on Sunday, November 21.

Information to Suffolk Police East CID Team 3 quoting crime reference numbers 37/65718/21 or 37/65795/21 on 101.