Cash stolen after burglars raid bedroom of town flat
- Credit: Google Images
Cash was stolen after a flat was burgled in Lowestoft.
Witnesses are being sought in connection with the burglary as a flat on the High Street in the town was targeted on Tuesday, March 16.
Police are appealing for information after the cash was stolen from a bedroom at the flat at some point between 8.30am and 5.30pm.
A police spokesman said: "An unknown person has forced open a door to gain entry to a flat.
"An untidy search was conducted and a quantity of cash was stolen from a bedroom."
You may also want to watch:
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or has any knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk Police CID East Team 1, quoting 37/12971/21, by emailing Anne-Marie.DAVISON@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
- 1 16-year-old girl becomes face of fashion brand
- 2 Partner's gift to hospital in memory of Rhiannon, 28, who died of cancer
- 3 Anger at waste dumped in alleyway
- 4 Workshop supervisor sentenced for stealing from employer
- 5 Riverside pub saved as 1,400 buy shares in £600,000 appeal
- 6 Couple who met at youth club celebrate 60 year anniversary
- 7 Primary school forced to close due to 'small number' of Covid cases
- 8 Care home buys aquarium to honour resident
- 9 Royal Mail hires dozens more drivers to deliver covid tests
- 10 Emergency services called to three car crash in Lowestoft