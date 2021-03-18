Cash stolen after burglars raid bedroom of town flat

Published: 7:19 AM March 18, 2021

A flat on Lowestoft High Street was burgled with cash stolen. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

Cash was stolen after a flat was burgled in Lowestoft.

Witnesses are being sought in connection with the burglary as a flat on the High Street in the town was targeted on Tuesday, March 16.

Police are appealing for information after the cash was stolen from a bedroom at the flat at some point between 8.30am and 5.30pm.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person has forced open a door to gain entry to a flat.

"An untidy search was conducted and a quantity of cash was stolen from a bedroom."

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or has any knowledge of the incident should contact Suffolk Police CID East Team 1, quoting 37/12971/21, by emailing Anne-Marie.DAVISON@suffolk.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org