Spate of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles sparks warning
Cars and vans have been targeted during a spate of catalytic converter thefts across North Suffolk.
Motorists are being urged to remain vigilant after a series of catalytic converter thefts from vehicles over the past two weeks.
It comes after vehicles that had been parked in Stradbroke, Lowestoft, Stuston and Carlton Colville were targeted with catalytic converters stolen in overnight raids.
A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: "North East Suffolk has been targeted over the past two weeks by criminals stealing catalytic converters from vehicles overnight.
"Vehicles targeted include Renault Twingo vans, Ford Transit vans, a Range Rover and a Honda CRV.
"If you see anybody acting suspiciously around a vehicle, particularly if they are underneath it, dial 999."
Motorists are being urged to park in well-lit areas, and to get your catalytic converters marked, to help prevent thefts.
Information about the thefts should be directed to Suffolk police on 101.