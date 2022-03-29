CCTV appeal to find two men after Lowestoft robbery

Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk police

Police investigating a robbery in Lowestoft have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

The robbery happened at about 10.30pm on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the bus station outside the Britten Centre.

A man in his 20s was pushed off his bicycle by another man and had his iPhone XR stolen.

Another man Suffolk police would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police has released CCTV images of two people officers would like to speak to following the alleged incident.

The victim first encountered the suspect, who was accompanied by another man, at McDonald's in Arbor Lane about 40 minutes prior to the robbery.

The victim and a friend then cycled to the town centre and believe they were followed there by one of the men they had met at the restaurant.

Anyone who believes they know who the individuals are is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft police Station, quoting crime reference number 61481/21.

You can do so via email at EastCID@suffolk.police.uk, by calling 101, or via their website - www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on its website.

