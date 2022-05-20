Do you know him? CCTV appeal launched after Lowestoft assault

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Lowestoft - Credit: Suffolk police

A CCTV image has been released by police of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault in Lowestoft.

The appeal relates to an incident which happened at about 2.40am on Monday, May 2, in London Road North, near the Britten Centre.

Police were called to the scene following reports of an altercation between a group of people where a man, in his 30s, was reportedly punched and kicked by two males, causing him to fall to the ground where he was allegedly further assaulted.

A female, in her 20s, attempted to intervene but was also reportedly kicked by one of the males.

The male victim sustained injuries to his face and head and was taken James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, for treatment.

Police later arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was since released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The man that officers would like to speak to in connection with the incident is white with short, dark hair.

The man was wearing dark jeans, a light-coloured shirt, a dark jacket with light writing across the back and light-coloured trainers.

Anyone who believes they know the man pictured in the image, or who has any information about this incident, has been asked to contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/26183/22.