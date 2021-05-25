CCTV reveals man wanted over double burglary

Published: 4:03 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 4:14 PM May 25, 2021

Police would like to speak to this man in connection to two burglaries in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police have issued CCTV images of a man who is wanted in connection with a couple of burglaries.

Detectives investigating two recent burglaries in Lowestoft would like to speak to the man pictured in the images.

Officers also believe this man has links to the Great Yarmouth area.

Have you seen this man? - Credit: Suffolk Police

The man is described as being of medium build, wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: 26753/21.