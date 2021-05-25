News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

CCTV reveals man wanted over double burglary

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:03 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 4:14 PM May 25, 2021
man cctv

Police would like to speak to this man in connection to two burglaries in Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police have issued CCTV images of a man who is wanted in connection with a couple of burglaries.

Detectives investigating two recent burglaries in Lowestoft would like to speak to the man pictured in the images.

Officers also believe this man has links to the Great Yarmouth area.

cctv man

Have you seen this man? - Credit: Suffolk Police

The man is described as being of medium build, wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station, quoting reference: 26753/21.

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft News
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wendy and Eric Moore at F.W. Knights in Lowestoft, which is set to close at the end of May.

Gallery

'End of an era’: Family-run business set to close in town after 60 years

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Henry Hall was found by two members of the public, who alerted staff at the Joseph Conrad pub in Lowestoft.

'Charming' man died after 'tragic' drugs overdose in pub toilets

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
denmark road

Armed police called to disturbance at Lowestoft house

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Work is now under way that will see more than 30 affordable homes built  in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

Work under way on new homes at vacant town centre site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon