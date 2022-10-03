CCTV shows burglar falling off bike before stealing charity bucket

Video

New CCTV footage has shown the moment a burglar fell off his bike and tripped over a doorway during a burglary at Savers in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

CCTV footage has shown the moment a burglar fell off his bike while attempting to break into a branch of Savers.

One of the two men then trips over while trying to enter the Lowestoft shop on London Road North, after his accomplice had broken the glass on the front door.

They stole a charity bucket full of change, plus a number of items including perfume and alcohol.

Both men have been jailed since the incident which took place on Thursday, June 9.

Jamie Kavanagh of Denmark Road in Lowestoft was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, while Timothy Newbon also of Denmark Road in Lowestoft was sentenced to six weeks in prison.



