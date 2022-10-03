News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Video

CCTV shows burglar falling off bike before stealing charity bucket

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:22 PM October 3, 2022
New CCTV footage has shown the moment a burglar fell off his bike and tripped over a doorway during a burglary

New CCTV footage has shown the moment a burglar fell off his bike and tripped over a doorway during a burglary at Savers in Lowestoft - Credit: Lowestoft Police

CCTV footage has shown the moment a burglar fell off his bike while attempting to break into a branch of Savers.

One of the two men then trips over while trying to enter the Lowestoft shop on London Road North, after his accomplice had broken the glass on the front door.

They stole a charity bucket full of change, plus a number of items including perfume and alcohol.

Both men have been jailed since the incident which took place on Thursday, June 9.

Jamie Kavanagh of Denmark Road in Lowestoft was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, while Timothy Newbon also of Denmark Road in Lowestoft was sentenced to six weeks in prison.


Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Late night damage was caused at the Britten Centre in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Town demonstration to be held as part of nationwide protest

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
EMBARGOED TO 0001 THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 29 File photo dated 20/05/12 of a reading on a domestic househo

Cost of Living

Final warning to read energy meters ahead of price hike

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A car rolled on its side in Fir Lane

Driver rolls car on to side in Lowestoft crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
New viewing platforms Banksy artwork Oulton Broad

East Suffolk Council

New viewing platforms unveiled with 'full' Banksy artwork to be reinstated

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon