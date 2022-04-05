Electric bike, mountain bike and chainsaw stolen in overnight raid

The burglary happened on Long Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars stole a chainsaw, mountain bike, a generator and an electric bike in an overnight raid.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a shed and garage burglary in Lowestoft.

It happened as a shed and garage at a home on Long Road, Lowestoft were both broken into overnight.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person has forced the doors to a shed in a rear garden and a garage between 10pm on Monday, April 4 and 7.45am this morning (Tuesday, April 5).

"A chainsaw, a generator, a black and green GT mountain bike with lime green stickers on, and a light blue Apollo electric bike with a battery at the rear were stolen.

"Can you help?"

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/20102/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.