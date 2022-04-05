News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Electric bike, mountain bike and chainsaw stolen in overnight raid

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:26 PM April 5, 2022
The burglary happened on Long Road in Lowestoft.

The burglary happened on Long Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

Burglars stole a chainsaw, mountain bike, a generator and an electric bike in an overnight raid.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with a shed and garage burglary in Lowestoft.

It happened as a shed and garage at a home on Long Road, Lowestoft were both broken into overnight.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person has forced the doors to a shed in a rear garden and a garage between 10pm on Monday, April 4 and 7.45am this morning (Tuesday, April 5).

"A chainsaw, a generator, a black and green GT mountain bike with lime green stickers on, and a light blue Apollo electric bike with a battery at the rear were stolen.

"Can you help?"

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/20102/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate with some of the seized items.

Lowestoft pair charged after string of raids seize cars and cash

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
west winch murder

Suffolk Live News

CCTV appeal to find man after Lowestoft robbery

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A syndicate of volunteers from Barnados, Lowestoft scoop £129,000 on the national lottery. Shop man

Charity shop to close after 30 years in town centre

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
sinkhole corton

Woman left with whiplash as sinkhole opens up under van

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon