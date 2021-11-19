Teenager accused of throwing flashbang grenade and waving imitation gun in town centre

Chay Shields was arrested and charged with possession of an imitation Glock air pistol with intent to cause fear of violence. - Credit: Mick Howes

A 19-year-old man accused of throwing a flashbang grenade and waving an imitation Glock air pistol in Lowestoft town centre has appeared in court.

Chay Shields of Raglan Street, Lowestoft, was charged with possession of the air weapons with intent to cause fear of violence following the incident at 9.40pm on Saturday, November 13.

Two people allege they were threatened by a man and appeared to be in possession of what they believed to be a gun.

Shields was arrested by police in the town at 12.20am before being taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Shields appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 15, where he was remanded in custody pending a next hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, December 13.