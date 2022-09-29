Man warned he 'could be jailed' after sexual communication with child

A Suffolk man accused of engaging in sexual communication with a child has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Christopher Elliot, of Lorne Road, Lowestoft, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, September 29.

At an earlier hearing he admitted two offences of engaging in sexual communication with a child between February 2021 and March 2022, and six offences of making indecent images of children

Elliot was due to be sentenced on Thursday, September 29, but the hearing was adjourned until October 12 to allow him to be legally represented.

Judge Emma Peters told Elliot that there was a “real risk” he would receive a prison sentence and it was important for him to be represented by a barrister.

Elliot is on bail.