Published: 11:39 AM September 6, 2021

Christopher Edgington has been arrested in Lowestoft (file photo) - Credit: IAN BURT

A 24-year-old man who was wanted by police has been arrested in Lowestoft.

Christopher Edgington was wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Suffolk police confirmed Edgington was arrested in the seaside town on Thursday and has now returned to prison.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance with the search for Edgington.