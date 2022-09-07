'Times are hard for everyone': Victim forgives handbag thieves

A woman who had her handbag stolen while on duty at a church service said she will forgive the thieves because they spent money on food and she has "never been so desperate".

Irene Wood, 71, was on welcome duties before a Sunday service at All Saints' & St Margaret's Church in Pakefield when she says a man distracted her while another man stuffed her handbag into his coat.

Mrs Wood said: "I have never been that desperate for food where I have had to break the law to eat.

"Initially I was in denial because I always try and see the best in people, it wasn't until CCTV showed what the two chaps had done did it all make sense.

"People need more help and that is what we are here for at the church, times are hard for everyone at the moment."

The thieves allegedly made one transaction on Mrs Wood's bank card, with £36 spent at a nearby store.

Mrs Wood added: "The most tedious thing was replacing my stolen items such as reordering my driving licence and getting a new phone.

"I hope the thieves get caught or come forward because I really think they need help," she said.

Suffolk Police confirmed they had identified and arrested two men in connection with the theft.

Rector of Pakefield Church Sharon Lord echoed Mrs Wood's forgiving and positive view towards the perpetrators.

She said: "It is an act of someone who must be really and truly desperate.

"Had the person asked for help in the form of food vouchers or for us to have done them a weekly shop, if they reached out, we would have gladly helped, just as Jesus would have wanted us to.

"I have never been so hungry or desperate to deceive somebody and steal anybody's possessions so I can't imagine how desperate they were, it is awful but there is so much suffering and awful stuff going on in the world.

"The God who we worship forgives all who are truly repentant of their sins and actions," Mrs Lord said.