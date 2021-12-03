News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Convertible stolen from driveway of home in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:24 PM December 3, 2021
The car was stolen from the driveway of a home in Wollaston Road, Lowestoft.

The car was stolen from the driveway of a home in Wollaston Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A car was stolen from the driveway of a Lowestoft home during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after the Citroen was stolen from Wollaston Road.

A police spokesman said: "The green Citroen C3 convertible, registration AP04 DZE, was stolen from the driveway of a home in Wollaston Road, Lowestoft at sometime between 8.55pm on Thursday, December 2 and 7.20am on Friday, December 3.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/68280/21 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Suffolk Live News

Part of A47 closed in Lowestoft due to incident

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Alison Ducker, one of the highest-ranking female Kuk Sool Won martial artists in the world, has died

'Calm, graceful and kind': Tributes paid to martial arts world champion

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Police have issued a further warning for people to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure

Police seek help to identify man after wallet theft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
ipswich crown court

Lowestoft man jailed after breaching restraining order within an hour

Jane Hunt

person