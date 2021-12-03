Convertible stolen from driveway of home in Lowestoft

The car was stolen from the driveway of a home in Wollaston Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Images

A car was stolen from the driveway of a Lowestoft home during an overnight theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and appealing for information after the Citroen was stolen from Wollaston Road.

A police spokesman said: "The green Citroen C3 convertible, registration AP04 DZE, was stolen from the driveway of a home in Wollaston Road, Lowestoft at sometime between 8.55pm on Thursday, December 2 and 7.20am on Friday, December 3.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/68280/21 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.