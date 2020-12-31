News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Vandals damage beach huts and seafront pier

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:34 PM December 31, 2020   
Claremont Pier

Claremont Pier - Credit: James Bass

Beach huts and a popular seafront pier have been targeted by vandals during the Christmas period.

Suffolk Police have appealed for information after buildings were vandalised near to The Esplanade in Lowestoft.

At some point between Thursday, December 24, and Sunday, December 27, guttering on beach huts along the lower promenade was pulled down.

A further incident then took place some time between Sunday, December 27 and Tuesday, December 29, where guttering on Claremont Pier was also damaged.

Officers have urged any witnesses to the incidents, or anyone with information about the criminal damage, to contact the Crime Coordination Centre on 101, quoting reference 74744/20, or email denis.mullett@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or use their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

