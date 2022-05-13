Coastwatch volunteer encourages public to stay on the lookout for body parts

A coastwatch volunteer has been combing a Suffolk beach with other volunteers after it was revealed a human body part might wash up.

Clive Hopkins volunteers for Pakefield Coastwatch and has also encouraged members of the public to be on the look out.

The alert has been issued after a body part was found on Great Yarmouth beach.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to an area near Wellington Pier during the early hours of Wednesday, May 4.

A body part belonging to Colin Wood, 53, was found on a beach in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Following a post-mortem examination and DNA tests which matched a sample on the police data base, officers said they had identified the body part as belonging to Colin Wood, aged 53.

They also said they believed the body part "had only been in the water a number of days."

Mr Hopkins put out a post on social media saying: "We are on the lookout for body parts which may drift into our area on the incoming tides.

"If you see anything suspicious please dial 999 and inform the police who have launched an unexplained death enquiry."

Expanding on this, he said: "Before publishing this post we checked with police for permission to publish the status.

"We often have dead seals, dead whales and brambles falling off cliffs and in our social media posts we always inform the public about these dangers.

"The last thing a swimmer wants to find is a human leg floating in the sea so we felt it was our duty to inform the public to contact the police if they do come across a body part.

"It also helps holidaymakers who might come across it."

Mr Hopkins has been actively searching the beach for the body part.

"What happens is one of us stays on watch and the other volunteer will walk up and down the beach seeing if there is a body part.

"Anything we can do to help we will do and we urge the public to do the same."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 quoting incident reference number 34/27025/22 or via the Norfolk Police website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.