Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Cold callers take £1,000 from couple after leaving concrete work unfinished

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:42 PM October 17, 2022
Cold calling

The cold callers took £1,000 from a Lowestoft couple. - Credit: Archant

Cold callers took money from a couple in Lowestoft after leaving concrete work at their home unfinished. 

The incident happened at a property in the Whitton area on Thursday, October 6.

Two men laid some concrete at the home and left after taking £1,000 from the couple in their 70s.

The work was not complete and what was done was of a poor standard.

No form of contract or paperwork was signed.

The men also took a spade and a saw from the couple.

The suspects were in a white van, which was parked in Victoria Road near School Road.

One suspect was described as a white man in his early 20s, around 5ft 10in tall, with fair hair and wearing a green top with yellow stripes.

The other was described as 18 years old, of skinny build and wearing a bright fluorescent hat.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Anyone who saw the suspects or a white van, or has had a similar experience recently is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/64837/22.

This can be done via the website, by emailing stuart.barney@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101.

Alternatively, members of the public can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

