Cold callers take £1,000 from couple after leaving concrete work unfinished
- Credit: Archant
Cold callers took money from a couple in Lowestoft after leaving concrete work at their home unfinished.
The incident happened at a property in the Whitton area on Thursday, October 6.
Two men laid some concrete at the home and left after taking £1,000 from the couple in their 70s.
The work was not complete and what was done was of a poor standard.
No form of contract or paperwork was signed.
The men also took a spade and a saw from the couple.
The suspects were in a white van, which was parked in Victoria Road near School Road.
One suspect was described as a white man in his early 20s, around 5ft 10in tall, with fair hair and wearing a green top with yellow stripes.
The other was described as 18 years old, of skinny build and wearing a bright fluorescent hat.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and information.
Anyone who saw the suspects or a white van, or has had a similar experience recently is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/64837/22.
This can be done via the website, by emailing stuart.barney@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101.
Alternatively, members of the public can call Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.