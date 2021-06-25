News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Warning as scam callers pretend to work for council

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:05 AM June 25, 2021   
Be wary of scam calls. Picture: Getty Images

Be wary of scam calls. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A council has issued a warning to householders following reports of scam calls being made in relation to home maintenance checks.

East Suffolk Council has urged people to "be aware" following reports of scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be doing home checks for the council.

With a warning message posted on the East Suffolk Council Facebook page, a spokesman said: "We have been made aware of a tenant receiving a call from the number +44 161 3543662.

"The caller claimed to be doing home checks from East Suffolk Council, asking about any property damage and some personal details.

"Please be aware!

"Whilst we may call you to inform of upcoming maintenance work or other important information relating to your property, we will never ask you for any personal details on such calls.

"If you’re unsure whether a call is from East Suffolk Council or not, please contact our Customer Services Team on 0333 016 2000 to check."

