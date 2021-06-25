Warning as scam callers pretend to work for council
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A council has issued a warning to householders following reports of scam calls being made in relation to home maintenance checks.
East Suffolk Council has urged people to "be aware" following reports of scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be doing home checks for the council.
With a warning message posted on the East Suffolk Council Facebook page, a spokesman said: "We have been made aware of a tenant receiving a call from the number +44 161 3543662.
"The caller claimed to be doing home checks from East Suffolk Council, asking about any property damage and some personal details.
"Please be aware!
You may also want to watch:
"Whilst we may call you to inform of upcoming maintenance work or other important information relating to your property, we will never ask you for any personal details on such calls.
"If you’re unsure whether a call is from East Suffolk Council or not, please contact our Customer Services Team on 0333 016 2000 to check."
Most Read
- 1 Man suffers broken leg in serious crash on A12
- 2 'A true icon': England legend unveils sports hall at former school
- 3 Man 'let down' by GPs after undiagnosed pneumonia death, mother claims
- 4 Tattoo studio owner fined after refusing to close in lockdown
- 5 Thieves steal Range Rover from street in Lowestoft
- 6 'Little soldier' Drew fighting extremely rare muscle condition
- 7 Hunt for man wanted for assaults in Lowestoft
- 8 Person taken to hospital after being rescued from boat
- 9 Refurbished seafront toilet block set on fire in vandalism spree
- 10 'Don't ask, don't get' - Town council says no to Lowestoft city status bid