Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Counterfeit tobacco worth £20,000 seized in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:24 PM April 28, 2022
Suffolk Police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft

Suffolk police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

Thousands of pounds worth of counterfeit tobacco has been seized in Lowestoft. 

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team led a multi-agency day of action on Wednesday, April 27.

Fifty-four vehicles were identified as being potentially involved in criminal activity and were brought to a checkpoint by Suffolk police where officers conducted checks on the vehicles.

Following the inspections seven people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving, £20,000 of counterfeit tobacco was seized by HMRC and one stolen trailer and an engine were recovered.

Eight vehicles were also seized and 47 Traffic Offence Reports were issued. 

Suffolk Live News
Lowestoft News

