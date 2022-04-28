Counterfeit tobacco worth £20,000 seized in Lowestoft

Suffolk police and partner agencies carried out a day of action in Lowestoft - Credit: Mick Howes

Thousands of pounds worth of counterfeit tobacco has been seized in Lowestoft.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team led a multi-agency day of action on Wednesday, April 27.

Fifty-four vehicles were identified as being potentially involved in criminal activity and were brought to a checkpoint by Suffolk police where officers conducted checks on the vehicles.

Following the inspections seven people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving, £20,000 of counterfeit tobacco was seized by HMRC and one stolen trailer and an engine were recovered.

Eight vehicles were also seized and 47 Traffic Offence Reports were issued.

