Motorbike 'tampered with' outside owner's home

Published: 3:38 PM December 23, 2020

Police have appealed for witnesses after a motorbike was tampered with while parked outside its owner's house.

The incident took place between 10.30pm on Sunday, December 20, and 5.30am on Monday, December 21, outside a home on York Road.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said: "The victim's motorbike was tampered with while parked in front of their house.

"The damage consisted of handlebars being out of shape and the steering lock being very tight.

"The victim believes this was in an attempt to steal the motorbike."

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time is urged to contact officers on 101, quoting crime reference 37/74118/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.