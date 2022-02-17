News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Cyclist in 50s receives hospital treatment after being bitten by dog

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 3:11 PM February 17, 2022
Police are appealing after a cyclist was knocked unconscious following a collision in Ipswich

A cyclist in her 50s was bitten by a dog in Lowestoft. - Credit: Archant

A cyclist needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog in Lowestoft.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which happed at around 11.30am on Wednesday, February 16.   

The woman, aged in her 50s, was cycling along Saturn Close, near Beeching Drive, when she was approached by two long-haired dogs, believed to be Alsatians.

One of the dogs is reported to have jumped up and bitten her on the arm, which led to a visit to the hospital. 

The dogs were not on a lead and the cyclist did not see from which direction they had come from.

Anybody with any information please contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/9916/22.

