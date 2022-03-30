News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Cyclist injured in hit-and-run collision in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 2:21 PM March 30, 2022
Cyclist injured in hit-and-run Lowestoft

A cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run in Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft - Credit: Google

A teenager was injured after being knocked off his bike in a hit-and-run in Lowestoft.

The cyclist, in his late teens, was involved in a collision with a small silver car that failed to stop on Rotterdam Road at about 4.50pm on Tuesday, March 29.

He sustained a minor hand injury in the crash.

It is believed that, before the incident, there may have been an altercation between two drivers including the silver vehicle. They were reportedly beeping their car horns at the cyclist.  

Police are now are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Those who witnessed the incident or have relevant information are asked to contact Suffolk police by calling 101, quoting CAD 266 of March 29.

Witness accounts can also be reported via the Suffolk Constabulary website at suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, or you can email jamie.holland2@suffolk.police.uk. 

