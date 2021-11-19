News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Cyclist smashes car window and steals cash during theft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:31 PM November 19, 2021
A car was stationary at the junction of Spashett Road and Mountbatten Road when the theft happened.

A car was stationary at the junction of Spashett Road and Mountbatten Road in Lowestoft when the theft happened. - Credit: Google Images

A cyclist rode up to a stationary car before smashing the driver's window, stealing cash and fleeing from the scene.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft from a car in Lowestoft.

The shock theft happened last night, between 7.40pm and 8pm on Thursday, November 18.

A police spokesman said: "The car was stationary at the junction of Spashett Road and Mountbatten Road when a man on a bicycle rode up alongside the driver’s door, smashed the window and took some cash from the door pocket.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/65405/21 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man jailed for raping Lowestoft woman after she fell over
  2. 2 Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van
  3. 3 Awards celebration showcases district as 'an entrepreneurial powerhouse'
  1. 4 Parked car targeted with window smashed in Lowestoft
  2. 5 The Coach House launches its new food and drink service
  3. 6 'A long way to go' - Family in temporary home following maggots ordeal
  4. 7 Vaccination bus to offer first, second and booster Covid jabs in Lowestoft
  5. 8 Hundreds turn out to witness moving performance
  6. 9 Ancient art of woodturning to be showcased at station exhibition
  7. 10 Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Banksy mural has been boarded up at the former Lowestoft Electrical building.

Banksy mural to be removed from Lowestoft building

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
banksy artwork gone

'Golden opportunity missed' - Disappointment after Banksy removal

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A new Tesco Express has opened in Lowestoft town centre today.

New Tesco Express opens in town centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
hog hotel new managers

Family-run boutique hotel welcomes new management in town

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon