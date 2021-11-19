Cyclist smashes car window and steals cash during theft
A cyclist rode up to a stationary car before smashing the driver's window, stealing cash and fleeing from the scene.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft from a car in Lowestoft.
The shock theft happened last night, between 7.40pm and 8pm on Thursday, November 18.
A police spokesman said: "The car was stationary at the junction of Spashett Road and Mountbatten Road when a man on a bicycle rode up alongside the driver’s door, smashed the window and took some cash from the door pocket.
"Can you help?"
If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/65405/21 via 101.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
