News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Window of home in Lowestoft smashed with vehicle damaged nearby

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:39 AM September 10, 2021   
A vehicle parked on Princes Road, Lowestoft had its bodywork dented as well as having two tyres punctured.

A vehicle parked on Princes Road, Lowestoft had its bodywork dented as well as having two tyres punctured. - Credit: Google Images

Witnesses are being sought after a vehicle was damaged and the window of a home was smashed during separate incidents in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking information after a vehicle parked on Princes Road, Lowestoft had its bodywork dented as well as having two tyres punctured.

It happened at sometime between 10am and 5pm on Tuesday, September 7.

A separate incident was later reported in a nearby street, after the window of a home on Hervey Street, Lowestoft was smashed at sometime between 11pm on September 7 and 10am on Wednesday, September 8.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?"

Information about who caused the damage, should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/49616/21 or 37/49589/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.



Most Read

  1. 1 'A real life hero': Touching tributes paid at Lowestoft Parkrun
  2. 2 Man punched and stamped on in Lowestoft
  3. 3 Oulton Broad hairdresser named as UK's rising star
  1. 4 Hunt for biker after woman suffers serious injuries in Lowestoft crash
  2. 5 Work begins on 72 beach huts in Lowestoft which have divided opinion
  3. 6 Ambulance staff forced to 'lock themselves inside' to escape abuse
  4. 7 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
  5. 8 LOBMBC gear up for Battle of Britain spectacular on Oulton Broad
  6. 9 'People power': 16 firefighters pull Tango the horse from pond
  7. 10 Fire breaks out in Lowestoft flat
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The former Shish Restaurant & Meze Bar in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

Former Lowestoft restaurant and nightclub could reopen

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft, with the 'To Let' sign highlighting a vacant unit.

Retail

Could last empty unit at Gateway Retail Park be filled soon?

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a collision with a motorcyclist on Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft.

Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by motorcycle

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
lowestoft

Five new businesses that launched in Lowestoft this summer

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon