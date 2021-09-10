Window of home in Lowestoft smashed with vehicle damaged nearby
- Credit: Google Images
Witnesses are being sought after a vehicle was damaged and the window of a home was smashed during separate incidents in Lowestoft.
Police are seeking information after a vehicle parked on Princes Road, Lowestoft had its bodywork dented as well as having two tyres punctured.
It happened at sometime between 10am and 5pm on Tuesday, September 7.
A separate incident was later reported in a nearby street, after the window of a home on Hervey Street, Lowestoft was smashed at sometime between 11pm on September 7 and 10am on Wednesday, September 8.
A police spokesman said: "Can you help?"
Information about who caused the damage, should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/49616/21 or 37/49589/21 via 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.
Most Read
- 1 'A real life hero': Touching tributes paid at Lowestoft Parkrun
- 2 Man punched and stamped on in Lowestoft
- 3 Oulton Broad hairdresser named as UK's rising star
- 4 Hunt for biker after woman suffers serious injuries in Lowestoft crash
- 5 Work begins on 72 beach huts in Lowestoft which have divided opinion
- 6 Ambulance staff forced to 'lock themselves inside' to escape abuse
- 7 Pub manager apologises after disabled woman left 'humiliated'
- 8 LOBMBC gear up for Battle of Britain spectacular on Oulton Broad
- 9 'People power': 16 firefighters pull Tango the horse from pond
- 10 Fire breaks out in Lowestoft flat