Window of home in Lowestoft smashed with vehicle damaged nearby

Published: 8:39 AM September 10, 2021

A vehicle parked on Princes Road, Lowestoft had its bodywork dented as well as having two tyres punctured. - Credit: Google Images

Witnesses are being sought after a vehicle was damaged and the window of a home was smashed during separate incidents in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking information after a vehicle parked on Princes Road, Lowestoft had its bodywork dented as well as having two tyres punctured.

It happened at sometime between 10am and 5pm on Tuesday, September 7.

A separate incident was later reported in a nearby street, after the window of a home on Hervey Street, Lowestoft was smashed at sometime between 11pm on September 7 and 10am on Wednesday, September 8.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?"

Information about who caused the damage, should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference numbers 37/49616/21 or 37/49589/21 via 101.

