Glass bottles smashed and bandstand fencing damaged at popular park



Mark Boggis

Published: 4:31 PM November 29, 2021
A previous event at Sparrows Nest in Lowestoft.

A previous event at Sparrows Nest in Lowestoft. - Credit: James Bass

Glass bottles were smashed, fencing was damaged and litter was thrown around a popular park.

Police are seeking information and appealing for witnesses after damage was caused over the weekend.

A wooden fence surrounding the band stand at Sparrow's Nest on Whapload Road was damaged in the park at sometime between 5pm on Friday, November 26 and 7.30am on Monday, November 29.

A police spokesman added: "Glass bottles were also smashed and litter thrown around the same area.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about who caused the damage, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/67485/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.






