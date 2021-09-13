Man, 45, jailed for Lowestoft burglaries

Published: 5:23 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM September 13, 2021

A 45-year-old man has been jailed for burglaries in Lowestoft after cash and jewellery was stolen.

Daniel Cornell, of no fixed abode, appeared before Norwich Crown Court on Friday September 10, where he was sentenced to 54 months’ in prison.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and theft.

It follows an incident which occurred overnight between August 8 and August 9 last year at a property in Yarmouth Road.

The intruder forced entry and stole euros, cash and jewellery.

A further incident occurred at some point between August 14 and August 19 last year at a property, also in Yarmouth Road.

Entry was forced, extensive damage was caused and a significant quantity of jewellery was stolen.

Following an investigation, a man was arrested on August 19 last year and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Cornell was later charged in connection with the two incidents.

Detective constable Matt Fox, investigating officer, said: “Police, in conjunction with the victims, are pleased with the sentence handed to Cornell.

“In both instances, the families have been left in shock following the invasion into their homes when irreplaceable and sentimental jewellery was stolen.

"As part of the investigation, we were able to return a number of the items to the families, which I am sure will bring them some peace of mind and comfort.”