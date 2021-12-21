Thieves steal bike left locked to fence near supermarket
Thieves stole a bicycle which had been left locked to a fence.
Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after a ladies blue Dawes Cambridge 3-speed town bike was stolen on Leisure Way, Lowestoft.
The theft happened on Monday, December 20 between 10.40am and 6pm.
A police spokesman said: "The cycle had been left locked to a fence near the Tesco supermarket.
"The cycle had a basket on the front and a black wire carrier on the back.
"Can you help?"
Officers said that the area would have been busy with shoppers, and if you saw anybody acting suspiciously near pedal cycles then police are keen to hear from you.
Information to Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/72059/21.
Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.