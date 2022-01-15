Man's death 'not suspicious' after body found in Lowestoft
- Credit: Mick Howes
The death of a man who was discovered inside a south Lowestoft property is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
Officers had been waiting for the results of toxicology tests after the body of a man was found on London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft on Friday, August 20.
Emergency services responded after concerns were raised for a man's welfare, and after officers gained entry to the property, the man was pronounced dead at the scene as investigations were launched.
A large police presence was visible throughout the day as a police cordon was set up, with Forensic Services vans, detectives and patrol cars spotted on London Road South.
With the cause of death remaining unexplained, pending the outcome of toxicology results, a report was submitted to the coroner.
This week, a Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "The death is not being treated as suspicious and will progress to an inquest in due course."