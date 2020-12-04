News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Designer sunglasses stolen from parked car

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:39 PM December 4, 2020   
Police are seeking witnesses after a pair of designer sunglasses were stolen from a car parked in Norfolk Street Lowestoft

A pair of designer sunglasses were stolen during a theft from a parked car.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following the theft from a car in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The car parked in Norfolk Street was entered sometime between 3.30pm on Wednesday, December 2 and 4pm on Thursday, December 3. 

"A pair of designer sunglasses was stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

Officers have also issued a warning to motorists, urging them to lock their vehicles and remove any belongings.

The police spokesman added: "Police would like to remind motorists to ensure their vehicles are locked and belongings removed when leaving them unattended."

Information about this theft from the car should be directed to Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 37/70264/20, via 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers - 100 per cent anonymously - on 0800 555 111.

