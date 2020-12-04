Designer sunglasses stolen from parked car

Published: 4:39 PM December 4, 2020

Police are seeking witnesses after a pair of designer sunglasses were stolen from a car parked in Norfolk Street Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A pair of designer sunglasses were stolen during a theft from a parked car.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information following the theft from a car in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The car parked in Norfolk Street was entered sometime between 3.30pm on Wednesday, December 2 and 4pm on Thursday, December 3.

"A pair of designer sunglasses was stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

Officers have also issued a warning to motorists, urging them to lock their vehicles and remove any belongings.

Information about this theft from the car should be directed to Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 37/70264/20, via 101 or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers - 100 per cent anonymously - on 0800 555 111.