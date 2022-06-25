News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Dog left in hot car rescued by police in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:41 PM June 25, 2022
A dog had to be rescued after it had been left in a hot car in Lowestoft on Saturday morning.

A dog had to be rescued after it had been left in a hot car in Lowestoft on Saturday morning. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

A dog had to be rescued after it was left in a hot car in Lowestoft. 

Suffolk Police were called by a member of the public who had spotted the black and white Staffordshire bull terrier in a car at North Quay Retail Park at about 10.37am this morning. 

The car windows were only “slightly ajar” and the dog had no water inside, so concerned officers made the decision to enter the vehicle. 

The dog was then removed. 

A dog had to be rescued after it had been left in a hot car in Lowestoft on Saturday morning.

A dog had to be rescued after it had been left in a hot car in Lowestoft on Saturday morning. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

When the owner returned, the dog was handed back to them and they were given words of advice.  

In a tweet on Saturday, June 25, a Lowestoft police spokesman wrote: “Our four-legged friend was left in a hot vehicle in Lowestoft today. 

“Please be careful with your animals as this may result in us accessing the vehicle to get to your animal and further action could follow with animal welfare.” 

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. The Funky Feet School of Dance in front of Pakefiel

Thousands descend on Lowestoft for return of First Light Festival

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The QD store in Lowestoft, which is marking its first anniversary back in the town with an event thi

Town centre QD set to close at end of the month

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft First Light Festival returns for 2022. Pictured is Macie Dyer.

Gallery

First Light Festival 2022: 80 photos of fun on the beach

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A statue and water feature was unveiled with a splash by Stephen (Swampy) Berry

East Suffolk Council | Gallery

Joy as new Peter Pan statue unveiled in popular park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon