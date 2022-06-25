Dog left in hot car rescued by police in Lowestoft

A dog had to be rescued after it had been left in a hot car in Lowestoft on Saturday morning. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Suffolk Police were called by a member of the public who had spotted the black and white Staffordshire bull terrier in a car at North Quay Retail Park at about 10.37am this morning.

The car windows were only “slightly ajar” and the dog had no water inside, so concerned officers made the decision to enter the vehicle.

The dog was then removed.

When the owner returned, the dog was handed back to them and they were given words of advice.

In a tweet on Saturday, June 25, a Lowestoft police spokesman wrote: “Our four-legged friend was left in a hot vehicle in Lowestoft today.

“Please be careful with your animals as this may result in us accessing the vehicle to get to your animal and further action could follow with animal welfare.”