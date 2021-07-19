Warning as cold callers offer 'prize tickets for military veterans'

Published: 12:37 PM July 19, 2021

Cold callers have been asking for bank details as they look to sell prize draw tickets in aid of military veterans, officials have warned.

Suffolk Trading Standards has urged householders to be wary as they have not been able to verify the identity of the collectors involved in recent cold call incidents in the Lowestoft area.

A post on its Facebook page said: "There has been a report of 'charity' collectors going door to door in Lowestoft, asking for bank details in order to sell prize draw tickets in aid of military veterans.

"We have not be able to verify the identity of these individuals or any charity that they are affiliated to.

"Please be cautious when approached at the door by someone claiming to be fundraising.

"Those who wish to donate to charity should check the legitimacy of the fundraiser before donating by asking to see the identification of the fundraiser.

"Report all doorstep callers and scams to us via Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133."