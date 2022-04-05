Drill stolen from van after shed and garage targeted in break-in

A drill was stolen from a van following an early morning break-in.

Burglars had entered an insecure garage and shed at a home on Beccles Road, Carlton Colville in Lowestoft in the early hours of Sunday, April 3.

However, nothing appears to have been stolen and instead a van at the home was targeted with a drill stolen from inside the vehicle.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglary in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The insecure garage and shed at a home in Beccles Road, Lowestoft was entered sometime between 1am and 4am on Sunday, April 3.

"Nothing appears to have been stolen.

"A secure van at the address was also broken into and a drill stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/19692/22 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.