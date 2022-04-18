Drills stolen from vans as burglars strike during break-ins

Commercial vehicles parked on Beccles Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft were targeted. - Credit: Google Images

Electric drills were stolen after vans were targeted by burglars in early morning break-ins.

Burglars had entered and searched an insecure garage and shed at a home on Beccles Road, Carlton Colville in the early hours of Sunday, April 3.

However, nothing appears to have been stolen and instead a van at the home was targeted with a drill stolen from inside the vehicle.

A second "commercial vehicle" was broken into while parked on Beccles Road overnight on April 2/3 with an electric drill also stolen.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the burglaries in Lowestoft.

If you have any information about either of these break-ins, contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference numbers 37/19692/22 and 37/21494/22 via 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.