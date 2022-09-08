Investigations continue after mobility scooter crash
- Credit: Lowestoft police
Investigations are continuing after a man in his 70s was arrested following a crash involving a mobility scooter.
The man was arrested "on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol" on Thurston Road, in Lowestoft at around 1am on Sunday, September 4.
The mobility scooter driver was more than four times over the limit when he was stopped by police after the crash, with no other vehicle involved.
Police said the man blew a reading of 141 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath, and was subsequently arrested.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
At the time a Lowestoft police spokesman said: "Luckily nobody was injured and yes, it is an offence to be drunk and drive a mobility scooter."
This week, a police spokesman said: "A man in his 70s from Lowestoft was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.
"He was subsequently released under investigation."
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/CJ/17510/22.