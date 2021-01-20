Driver arrested for third time after drug driving

Published: 12:44 PM January 20, 2021

A driver has been arrested for a third time after police identified drugs in his system.

Lowestoft Police stopped a car in the Kirkley Rise area of Lowestoft and the driver of the car was found to have drugs in his system.

He was arrested at the scene for the third time for the same offence.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Police said: "Officers on patrol had cause to request a driver of a vehicle to stop due to their manner of driving yesterday, Tuesday, 19 January in Kirkley Rise, Lowestoft.

"The driver – a 26 year old man – was arrested on suspicion of drug driving – cannabis and he was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

"He has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries."