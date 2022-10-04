News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man charged with drink driving after being spotted by member of the public

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:33 AM October 4, 2022
Young person being arrested

A driver has been charged with drink driving in Lowestoft - Credit: PA

A man has been charged with drink driving after being reported by a member of the public.

Officers were called to Bridge Road in Lowestoft on Sunday (October 2) at 8.20pm following reports of the driver being "unsteady on their feet" and incapable of driving.

Upon the police's arrival, the man failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and has since been charged with drink driving.

No one was injured in the incident and no property was damaged.

