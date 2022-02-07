News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Suzuki fails to stop after crash in east Suffolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:52 PM February 7, 2022
The junction between London Road and Southwold Road in Wrentham

Police are searching for the driver of a blue Suzuki which failed to stop after a crash in Wrentham.

The crash occurred on Sunday, January 30, at 4.30pm on the junction between London Road and Southwold Road in Wrentham. 

A white Nissan Elgrand and a blue Suzuki Swift collided and the Suzuki did not stop at the scene.

The Suzuki left with extensive damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage relating to the incident to contact Suffolk Police using the reference number 1138556.

This can be done through the website, by email at ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.

You can also contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.

