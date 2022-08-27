Investigations continue after man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

Enquiries are ongoing after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following a police raid.

Officers raided a property in Bevan Street West, Lowestoft at about 11.40am on Tuesday, June 21.

A quantity of cannabis and cash were found inside the property after the warrant had been executed.

A 20-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning, before being released under investigation later pending further enquiries.

This week, more than two months on from the arrest, a police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Any information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101.