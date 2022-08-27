News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Investigations continue after man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:47 PM August 27, 2022
Police raided a property in Bevan Street West, Lowestoft.

Enquiries are ongoing after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following a police raid.

Officers raided a property in Bevan Street West, Lowestoft at about 11.40am on Tuesday, June 21.

A quantity of cannabis and cash were found inside the property after the warrant had been executed.

A 20-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning, before being released under investigation later pending further enquiries.

This week, more than two months on from the arrest, a police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Any information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101.

Suffolk Constabulary
Lowestoft News

