Enquiries ongoing after man arrested on suspicion of drug dealing

Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug dealing following a police raid.

Officers raided a property in Bevan Street West, Lowestoft at about 11.40am on Tuesday, June 21.

A quantity of cannabis and cash were found inside the property after the warrant had been executed.

A 20-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning, before being released under investigation later pending further enquiries.

This week a police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Any information should be directed to Lowestoft police on 101.