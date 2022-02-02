'Astonishing': Man arrested for drug-driving shortly after court appearance
- Credit: Googles Images
Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs in Lowestoft.
The driver, a 34-year-old man, was arrested after allegedly overtaking three cars "in a residential street" as the vehicle travelled "towards, next to and past" police officers.
The officers, who were in full uniform, were stood on the footpath making inquiries into a separate incident when the vehicle passed them.
Afterwards, one of the officers said: "We couldn't quite believe what we saw."
With the vehicle being subsequently stopped by police, the driver was asked "what the rush was?"
He replied: "I've been to court this morning and I'm now late for work."
The vehicle was also found to have defective tyres and the driver then gave a positive drug-wipe.
Police can stop a driver who they think is on drugs, after which they can use a roadside drugs kit to carry out a test on the motorist and screen for cannabis and cocaine.
The drama unfolded at around 11.35am on Tuesday, February 1 with the driver arrested on Dell Road.
After the arrest, officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team and Road Casualty Reduction Team tweeted: "Some things are just unbelievable.
"No wonder they didn't see us!
"#fatal5 #nonefortheroad #drivetoarrive"
A police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs in Lowestoft.
"The driver, a 34-year-old man, was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
"He had been in court earlier that day for an unrelated offence."