Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Man, 34, arrested after cannabis found during police stop

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:36 PM April 26, 2021   
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a car was stopped on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and on suspicion of failing a drug driving test after a car was stopped on Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a car was stopped by police in Lowestoft. 

Officers stopped a black Vauxhall Astra as it was being driven on Yarmouth Road in the town on Monday, April 26.

A police spokesman said: "All the occupants were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act with a quantity of cannabis discovered on one of the occupants of the vehicle.
 
"A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and on suspicion of failing a drug driving test.

"He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning."

The man was subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Information to Lowestoft police on 101 or email Mark.Williams2@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

