Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of drug offences after police pursuit

The driver was detained a short time later in Gardner Road, Southwold. - Credit: Google images

A man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences after being chased by police in Southwold.

Officers seized a car and arrested the man after a quantity of suspected class A drugs and cash was found on Sunday evening in the seaside town.

Halesworth police officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply during patrols in the town on January 9.

Officers spotted a vehicle that showed up as having no insurance, but after a request to stop for police, the driver failed to do so and made off.

A police spokesman said: "The car was followed into Lorne Road in the town where it did eventually stop but the driver ran off.

"The driver was detained a short time later in Gardner Road, Southwold and a quantity of suspected class A drugs and cash was found.

"The 22-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and the vehicle seized."

The man has since been released under investigation pending further police inquiries.