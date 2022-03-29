News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Lowestoft pair charged after string of raids seize cars and cash

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:23 PM March 29, 2022
Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate with some of the seized items.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate with some of the seized items. - Credit: Kent Police Twitter

A man and a woman have appeared in court following dawn raids at two properties in Lowestoft.

They were among a series of arrests as part of a wider investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and HMRC officers.

Doors were smashed in as simultaneous raids were held at 28 properties across the South East last Wednesday morning (March 23) as part of a special joint operation to crack down on organised crime.

Luxury watches, cars, designer goods, artwork and more than £400,000 in cash was seized during the raids.

Some 14 warrants were executed at properties across Kent, with seven raids in Sussex, three in London, two in Essex and two in Lowestoft.

With officers targeting a suspected organised crime group, in total 17 people were arrested from the 28 warrants.

Since then, eight people have been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine – including one woman from Kirkley in Lowestoft.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I've never seen anything like it' - hundreds of starfish wash up on beach
  2. 2 Pub reveals revamp vision as plans go in
  3. 3 'Deliberate destruction' - Anger as vandals target park again
  1. 4 'Heaven on earth' - Suffolk beach named one of the best in England
  2. 5 Lowestoft man denies rape and sexual assault of girls in 1990s
  3. 6 Contemporary six-bed terrace house minutes from the sea for sale for £350k
  4. 7 Lowestoft pair charged after string of raids seize cars and cash
  5. 8 A12 reopens after crash involving multiple vehicles
  6. 9 Africa Alive announces 'devastating' loss of beloved cheetah cub
  7. 10 'Snakebite' Wright's hair salon gives boost to homeless and unemployed

One man from Carlton Colville in Lowestoft was charged with concealing criminal property and a man from Tonbridge was charged with fraud by false representation.

A Kent Police spokesman said: "Ten people have been charged and £10 million worth of assets restrained following a morning of warrant activity with officers targeting a suspected organised crime group involved in complex fraud and supplying huge quantities of cocaine.

"Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs officers were also present at several scenes and they are working in partnership with serious crime detectives as enquiries continue."

Jessie Cockle, 28, of Kimberley Road, Kirkley, Lowestoft was charged with conspiring to supply cocaine.

Carl Crabtree, 40, of Colsterdale, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, has been charged with concealing criminal property.

They, along with eight others, appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court last Friday, March 25 and have been remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, April 22.

A further seven people were released on bail, pending further enquiries, until Wednesday, April 20.

Following the arrests of Cockle and Crabtree in the separate raids in Lowestoft, a Kent Police spokesman told this newspaper: "Both suspects appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 25 and were remanded in custody.

"Their next appearance will be at Maidstone Crown Court on April 22."

Carlton Colville News
Lowestoft News
Essex News

Don't Miss

The Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft

Retail

Opening date revealed for new store on £9.3m retail park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle crash on the A12 Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live News

Driver airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A12 in Lowestoft

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Directors of the First Light Festival CIC team with staff at the East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft as

'An amazing 24 hours': Acts unveiled for Britain's only beach festival

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Banned driver Georgia Sugden drove on Bloodmoor Road in Lowestoft

Banned driver spotted by police on main Lowestoft road

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon