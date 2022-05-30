Thieves steal drums of electrical cable

Four drums of electrical cable were stolen during an early morning theft. - Credit: Google Images

Four drums of electrical cable were stolen during an early morning theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft of cable in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "Four drums of electrical cable were stolen from outside a property in Briar Close, Lowestoft at around 9.45am on Thursday morning May 26.

"Can you help?"

If you noticed any unusual activity nearby during these times or have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk police quoting crime reference 37/32321/22 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.