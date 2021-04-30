News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Men released 'under investigation' following level crossing crash

Mark Boggis

Published: 6:10 AM April 30, 2021   
crash victoria road

The crashed car on Victoria Road. - Credit: Nicholas Allison

Investigations are continuing in connection with a crash after a driver "rammed" two police cars before careering into a level crossing.

Two men who were arrested by officers from Operation Sentinel on Wednesday after a road traffic collision at Oulton Broad on April 14 have been "released under investigation pending further enquiries."

A black Clio collided with two police cars before the driver escaped after crashing into a level crossing on the B1531 Victoria Road, with the junction of Bridge Road, in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft earlier this month.

Police said that the vehicles had not been chasing the driver at the time of the crash that caused delays on roads across Lowestoft.

A 24-year-old man, from the Lowestoft area, was arrested for aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop for police/failing to report an accident, while a second man, 23, from the Lowestoft area, was arrested for attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A police spokesman said: "Both suspects have been released under investigation pending further enquiries."


Oulton Broad News
Lowestoft News

