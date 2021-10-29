Shed targeted during early morning burglary in Lowestoft

Published: 8:19 AM October 29, 2021

Householders are being urged to ensure that their sheds are secure after an early morning burglary.

Last month, officers urged residents to review the security for their outbuildings, sheds and garages after a spate of burglaries in the town.

Now, police have issued a further warning to take security steps after another burglary in the early hours.

Nothing appears to have been stolen in the latest break-in, but information is being sought by officers.

A police spokesman said: "A shed at a home in Royal Avenue was forced open in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, October 28, possibly between 12.30am and 3.25am, however nothing was stolen from inside.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this burglary, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/60478/21 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.