Quad bikes, copper and fuel among items stolen in outbuilding burglaries
- Credit: Archant
Police have issued a further warning for people to keep their sheds, garages and outbuildings secure after a spate of burglaries across East Suffolk.
After a number of burglaries earlier this month, owners were urged to be vigilant about security and to report any suspicious activity.
Now officers have called on householders to take security measures and "check your sheds, garages and outbuildings are secure" once more.
It comes after a number of outbuilding burglaries were reported across Lowestoft and the east Suffolk area between September 14 and September 28.
A post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page said: "Power tools are the most common items targeted but the items stolen do vary and include a couple of quad bikes, gym equipment, copper, fuel, a lawnmower, motorbike and a bicycle.
"Offences have occurred at farms, workshops, barns, garages and sheds.
"Please check your outbuildings are secured with a quality padlock."
Information to Lowestoft Police on 101.
