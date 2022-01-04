Hunt for trio who threatened to 'put brick through' victim's window
- Credit: Google Maps
An elderly man and two teenagers threatened to "put a brick through" a man's window and kick his door in after abusing him in the street.
Police are hunting for the men after the incident on Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft which happened at about 10pm on January 1, 2022.
The 45-year-old victim told police that three unknown men made abusive comments to him before one man then threatened him, stating he would 'put a brick through his window and kick the door in'.
Following the threats, the suspects fled towards Yarmouth Road.
The two teenagers were both wearing blue hooded tops, while the elderly man was wearing a black jacket with blue jeans, and had a short dark beard.
Anyone who knows who the three individuals were or saw the incident should contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/208/22.
Most Read
- 1 The Lowestoft inspiration behind darts star's amazing hairstyles
- 2 Roadworks to know about in Lowestoft this week
- 3 Pokemon trading card thief was caught by gaming shop worker
- 4 Scheme unveiled to revive former Tuttles building
- 5 Man found dead in the sea at Corton named
- 6 Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney
- 7 Delivery drivers save man's life after collapse
- 8 Jailed last year: Robbers and attempted murderers now behind bars
- 9 Investigations continue after man's body found on beach
- 10 Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues