Lowestoft Journal > News > Crime

Hunt for trio who threatened to 'put brick through' victim's window

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:48 PM January 4, 2022
Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft where a man was threatened by an elderly man and two teenagers.

Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft where a man was threatened by an elderly man and two teenagers. - Credit: Google Maps

An elderly man and two teenagers threatened to "put a brick through" a man's window and kick his door in after abusing him in the street.

Police are hunting for the men after the incident on Hollingsworth Road in Lowestoft which happened at about 10pm on January 1, 2022.

The 45-year-old victim told police that three unknown men made abusive comments to him before one man then threatened him, stating he would 'put a brick through his window and kick the door in'.

Following the threats, the suspects fled towards Yarmouth Road.

The two teenagers were both wearing blue hooded tops, while the elderly man was wearing a black jacket with blue jeans, and had a short dark beard.

Anyone who knows who the three individuals were or saw the incident should contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/208/22.

