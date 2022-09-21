Electric bike stolen from locked container at holiday park

An electric bike has been stolen from a locked container in a Suffolk town.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the electric bike was stolen from a holiday park in Lowestoft.

The theft at Pakefield Caravan Park happened some time between September 12 and September 19.

A police spokesman said: "Witnesses are being sought after the theft of an electric bike from a locked container at Pakefield Caravan Park on Arbor Lane, Lowestoft.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft or if you know where the bike is now, then contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference number 37/60520/22 on 101 or email ccc@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.