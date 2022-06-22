Electric bike stolen from outside town's leisure centre

Thieves stole an electric bike that had been left outside a popular sports centre.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the electric bike was stolen from outside Water Lane Leisure Centre in Lowestoft.

The dark grey bike was stolen from outside Lowestoft’s main sports centre on Water Lane between 3.30pm and 5pm on Sunday, June 19.

A police spokesman said: "An unknown person removed a dark grey, HIMO Z20 folding electric bicycle from outside the leisure centre."

If anyone has information, images or footage which could help the inquiry please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number 37/38500/22, on 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.