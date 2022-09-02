Electric bike that had been locked to railings stolen from town centre

The electric bike that was stolen from Lowestoft. - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

An electric bike has been stolen from a busy town centre.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for witnesses after an electric bike was stolen from close to the Marks & Spencer store on London Road North in Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "The theft occurred on Tuesday afternoon (August 30) at sometime between 2.10pm and 3.20pm.

"The turquoise Bergamont electric bike with a wicker basket on the rear and teal floral panniers was locked to railings.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft or if you know where the bike is now, please contact Lowestoft Police quoting crime reference number 37/55982/22 on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.